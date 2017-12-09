First Turbaned Sikh Mountie Appointed To WorkSafeBC Board Of Directors

Baltej Dhillon, who is a member of the RCMP and has served as a police officer for the past 27 years, has been appointed to a three-year term appointment as law enforcement professional. In 2016, he became responsible for the force’s Operational Readiness and Response program related to emergency response. He created the Sikh Leadership and Police Committee on Gang Violence and led the project for two years to fight against youth criminalization.

VICTORIA – First turbaned Sikh Mountie and Air India Cop has been appointed to WorkSafeBC Board of Directors by Labour Minister Harry Bains, who also announced four other members to WorkSafeBC’s Board.

Baltej Dhillon, who is a member of the RCMP and has served as a police officer for the past 27 years, has been appointed to a three-year term appointment as law enforcement professional.

In 2016, he became responsible for the force’s Operational Readiness and Response program related to emergency response. He created the Sikh Leadership and Police Committee on Gang Violence and led the project for two years to fight against youth criminalization.

He has served as an investigator on Air India task forces and the Pickton investigation. Dhillon received a Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for community service in 2012 and a Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Award for community service in 2003.

Along with Dhillon, Ralph McGinn has been appointed as the new board chair for WorkSafeBC. In addition to the new chair, Lee Loftus, and Kay Teschke have been appointed as new board members effective immediately. Margaret McNeil, a current board member whose term ends Dec. 1, 2017, has been reappointed for two years.

As well, current members who will continue on the board are Lynn Bueckert, Brooks Patterson, Alan Cooke and Lillian White.

The appointments have been made following rigorous interviews and careful consideration of the experience and skills needed to deliver a new vision for British Columbia’s workers’ compensation system.

Bains thanked the outgoing board chair John Beckett and members Kevin Ramsay, Jim Cessford and Louise Yako for their years of service and for choosing to serve on the board.

The total number of board members has been maintained at nine, which includes the representation of workers, employers and the public interest, as well as professionals from a range of relevant fields including health care, occupational health and safety, and law enforcement.

Bains looks forward to working with the board of directors to make B.C.’s workplaces the safest in Canada.