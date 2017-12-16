NRI Man Commits Suicide In New Zealand On Brother-In-Law’s Wedding Day

Mukhtiar Singh had ended his life by hanging from a tree at Auckland on December 10, the wedding day of his brother-in-law.

AUCKLAND – Mukhtiar Singh, 36, of Pakhowal village in Punjab, whose body was recovered from his farm house in Auckland, New Zealand, committed suicide possibly due to a family dispute, his kin indicated on Tuesday.

Mukhtiar had committed suicide on December 10, the wedding day of his brother-in-law.

His elder brother Sukhwinder Singh said that Mukhtiar was not on good terms with his in-laws, who had returned from New Zealand nearly a month ago after staying with his family. His wife and children arrived in Punjab about 10 days ago to attend her brother’s wedding, he informed.

“Our other sister-in-law had called up Mukhtiar on December 10 and when he did not respond, she informed our sister who lives in New Zealand. When the latter went to know his whereabouts, she found Mukhtiar’s body hanging from a tree in his farm house,” said Sukhwinder.

“Probably he took the extreme step under pressure from his in-laws. The police have started investigations,” he added.

“His last rites will be performed there as our parents and other relatives live there,” he said.

Sukhwinder said his brother had migrated to New Zealand 16 years ago and had acquired the citizenship of that country. Mukhtiar had visited his native place last year, he added.