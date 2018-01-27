Indian Police Case Continues To Fall Apart Against Jaggi Johal

LONDON -The Indian Police’s case as tortured and abused Indo-British man continues to fall apart.

The only direct link the Indian police had suggested in the last 11 weeks between a series of targeted killings and Jagtar Singh Johal was his possible involvement in funding the killing of rightwing extremist Hindu leaders.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) now appears to be admitting they have no evidence of direct transfer to bank accounts or facilities such as Western Union.

Instead the NIA is suggesting those visiting the Sikh homeland, Punjab from abroad may have innocently handed over small amounts of money without knowing what use the money was to be used for.

Bhai Amrik Singh, the Chair of the Sikh Federation (UK) said: “The case the Indian police have against Jagtar appears to be falling apart.”

“The Indian police and NIA made a big play of Jagtar’s possible involvement in funding, but now they are admitting they have no real evidence.”

“They are desperately trying to track down those who may have visited India from abroad and may have handed over small sums of money to certain individuals without knowing the intended purpose.”

“It is impossible to see how even the NIA could get away with fabricating any links with funding and Jagtar given where the investigation has reached.”