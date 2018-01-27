Trudeau To Visit Sikhs’ Holiest Shrine The Golden Temple

British monarch, Queen Elizabeth, and her husband, Prince Phillip, have also visited the Golden Temple.

CHANDIGARH – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is set to visit Amritsar as part of a week-long visit to India, will join a long list of world dignitaries who have visited the Golden Temple.

2016: Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani had visited the Golden Temple in 2016 along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit came on the sidelines of the 6th Heart Of Asia-Istanbul conference on Afghanistan. Modi became the first Prime Minister to serve devotees at the Golden Temple.

2016: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Khonsari also visited the Golden Temple, taking time off from the Heart of Asia conference.

2013: Prime Minister David Cameron became the first British PM to visit the Golden Temple in February 2013.

2009: The then Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper wrapped up a busy three days of meetings in India in 2009 with a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

1997: British monarch, Queen Elizabeth, and her husband, Prince Phillip, visited the Golden Temple in 1997. They also visited Jallianwala Bagh during their October visit.