1984 MASSACRE OF SIKHS: Centre Has Told SIT To Probe Rajiv Gandhi’s Role, Says Sukhbir Badal

CHANDIGARH – Referring to alleged revelations by Congress leader Jagdish Tytler about the riots in the national capital in 1984 in the aftermath of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday claimed the central government has urged the Justice SN Dhingra-led special investigation team (SIT) to look into “the role of (Indira’s son and ex-PM) Rajiv Gandhi”. Rajiv was killed in 1991.

Addressing a press conference here, Sukhbir, whose SAD colleague and wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal is a Union minister, said, “The wheels of justice have finally started moving against Jagdish Tytler as well as other perpetrators of the genocide. Even the role of former PM Rajiv Gandhi will be under the scanner for the first time, because new evidence links him directly with Congress leaders who led mobs that butchered Sikhs in Delhi. This is a big victory for the massacre victims who have been waiting for justice for 34 years.”

He said Union home minister Rajnath Singh has informed Harsimrat about the development and that the action was being taken after a letter from Manjit Singh GK, president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), who was present with him at the press him.

Sukhbir further said the Union government has written to the SIT to investigate new facts that have emerged after Tytler’s “revelations to a TV channel that he had travelled with Rajiv Gandhi in a car on November 1, 1984, in specific areas of Delhi where Sikhs were attacked and massacred”.

Manjit GK said Tytler is trying to intimidate Akali leaders at the behest of other powerful people who fear they would be exposed too. He asked Tytler to undergo a narco-analysis to prove his innocence.

Sukhbir said a letter from the Union home ministry to the SIT has asked it to probe the disclosures with reference to involvement of Tytler and other leaders such as Kamal Nath, Sajjan Kumar and HKL Bhagat Bhagat (who has since died). “It also states that these disclosures might have a relation with 186 cases which are being further investigated by the SIT constituted by the Supreme Court,” he added.

He said he confident that the entire case will unravel now. “Many startling disclosures came out regarding Tyler’s role with a recent video showing him boasting about having massacred 100 Sikhs,” he said, referring to a sting operation released by the DSGMC and dismissed by Tytler as “fabricated” .

The SAD president also said that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is “playing a dubious role” as the national capital’s health ministry “stated in court that for three months its lie-detector machine is out of order”.