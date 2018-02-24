Focus On The Little Things If You Want The Bigger Picture To Be Clear And Brighter

If you have a big problem in front of you, or a big change you want to make, start small. By taking one step after the other, you can go over thousands of miles. All the long journeys were started with a simple, single step. It is difficult to reach the thousand milepost just in one or two big steps. The big achievements are achieved by slow and steady pace. Not to take a first small step can make an individual rotten and useless. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Said, “If you cannot fly, then run; if you cannot run then walk; if you cannot walk then crawl, but whatever you do have to keep moving forward. If you cannot do great things, then do small things in a great way. Take the first step in the right direction with full faith. You do not have to see the whole staircase, just take the first small step.” Instead of sitting idle, at least do something, however small that idea, action or job may be. Focusing on small things and taking timely action has a direct co-relation to long-term solutions.

To lead a happy life, one needs to take notice of small things on a day to day basis. For example- smile to a stranger, hug your spouse when you leave/enter your home, feel the breeze on your face, smell the fresh coffee, the first drop of rain, listening to soft music, feel free and fart loud and an extra sleep of 10 minutes in the morning. Though, these are very small things, but give joyful experience.

A little gratitude can make a big difference in your whole mindset and overall outlook on life. To be happy in life it is not necessary that you have to have a lot of money and material possessions. The simple things in life like getting up in the morning, taking bath, dressing up, enjoying your breakfast etc., as per your convenience and in a manner you like give immense pleasure. Doing your work mindfully, expressing your feelings and communicating with others is a simple luxury. It is better to live your life with the natural flow of things, whether these things are big or small. At the root of all big things, there is a small thing. The reality or an oak tree or a banyan tree is the tiny seed. The strong foundation of any magnificent building is laid on small bricks. “God will entrust you with something bigger after you have proved yourself faithful in the small things” – said Pastor Adelaja. Therefore, one must enjoy doing small things first before you turn your boundless blessing to countless disappointments. In every institution, one has to starts from the bottom before reaching at the top. Small things in life are so important that if you miss them at the right time, then you are bound to suffer through out your whole life. Small and routine medical checks can save you from life threatening diseases. That is why it is said, A stitch in time, saves nine and penny wise, pound foolish.

Small things can rob you of your happiness in life, for example – in the morning, finding your car keys, your glasses and meeting with an accident while speeding your car to avoid being late to work. What a wonderful thing William Shakespeare said about the small things, “New friends may be poems, but old friend are alphabets. Don’t forget the alphabets because you will need them to read the poems.” All the world-famous literature is composed of small alphabets. A voice is more powerful than an echo. In the materialist world it is said that when you know the impact of little expenses, you will realize that there is nothing little in this world. All the corporate edifice is standing on small savings and were started from a small unit.

Here is a short story about the importance of taking care of small things. A man opened a small business in New York City. As it was small, he gave its name as “A Little Hole in the Wall”. He had only one room and one employee. Slowly his business flourished. He employed several employees and moved into a large shopping mall. This man’s method of business as he described it was to fill the little hole in the wall with small positive thoughts, fair dealing, right treatment with the customers and adequately small profit.

If you think that small things do not matter, remember the last game you lost by only one point. A small abusive word spoken against somebody can land you in big trouble. Psychology suggests that capturing the small incidents of day-to-day life might bring us more joy in future than the photos of our birthdays, graduation and weddings etc. How true this is … that the Small things in life are usually the Best things in life!

Mr. Zile Singh is much respected Link Columnist, writer and a Vipassana Meditator. He can be reached at zsnirwal@yahoo.ca .