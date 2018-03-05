Indo-Canadian Man Involved In Bus Altercation Charged With Assault

SURREY – An Indo-Canadian man from Surrey has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a young man from Syria who was new to Canada .

Now charged with one count of Assault Causing Bodily Harm is Marc Nijjer, 52 years old of Surrey. Nijjer is scheduled to make his first appearance in Surrey court on March 8th.

“Thanks to assistance from the public after an appeal was made to help identify the suspect, officers were able to forward the investigation,” says Corporal Scotty Schumann. “Police are grateful for any help, no matter how insignificant it may seem. Sometimes that little bit of information is all that’s needed to solve a crime.”