Jagtar Singh Gill, 85 years old, from Jamsher Khera, Punjab, passed away on February 24. He lived in Canada for the past 40 years.

Funeral Services

2 p.m. March 10, 2018

Riverside Funeral Home and Crematorium

7410 Hopcott Road

Delta, BC V4G 1B6

(604) 940-1313

For more information Contact:

Harb Gill 604-551-2349

Ravi Gill 604-808-5400