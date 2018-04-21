South Asian Driver Charged In Drinking-Driving 2016 Crash That Killed Two Men In Surrey

In the early morning hours of May 22, 2016, Surrey RCMP began their investigation of a serious motor vehicle collision at the intersection of 88 Avenue and 152 Street, which involved multiple vehicles. The collision seriously injured three people, and killed two men. Several charges were laid last week against Syed Munim Ahmed.

Ahmed has been charged with:

2 counts of Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing

death

1 count of Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing

bodily harm

2 counts of Impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing

death

1 count of Impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing

bodily harm

2 counts of Impaired operation of a motor vehicle over 80mg%

causing death

1 count of Impaired operation of a motor vehicle over 80mg%

causing bodily harm

“The alleged actions of one individual have had an enormous impact on the lives of everyone involved in this collision,” says Inspector Shawna Baher. “For those who were seriously injured, those who witnessed this tragedy, and for the families involved, we hope that entering the court process can be the first step in finding closure.”

Surrey RCMP is committed to making our roadways safe. If you witness a suspected impaired driver, call police as soon as it is safe to do so. For more information on the dangers of impaired driving and the penalties involved, please visit the Surrey RCMP’s website

http://surrey.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/ViewPage.action?siteNodeId=2214&languageId=1&contentId=42648.