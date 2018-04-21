Surrey RCMP To Celebrates Vaisakhi Day Parade With Community On Saturday

SURREY – The Surrey RCMP is looking forward to participating in the 2018 Surrey Vaisakhi Day Parade which takes place on Saturday, April 21.

Our local Vaisakhi Day Parade is one of the largest Vaisakhi celebrations in the world outside of India. The parade is a major attraction for the city, drawing visitors from across the Lower Mainland. Last year, more than 500,000 people participated. Surrey RCMP will be on site not only for public safety and traffic control, but also to take part in all the festivities the event has to offer.

With the large crowds it can be easy for people to become separated from their group. During previous Vaisakhi celebrations, the Surrey RCMP has responded to dozens of incidents of missing children or elderly persons.

Having a plan in place with your family prior to the event can greatly reduce your risk of separation. Review with your family what to do if in fact this does occurs.

A plan may include these simple tips:

Familiarize your family members with their surroundings and have a pre-planned meeting place

Equip your family members with some form of identification and your contact information

Make sure everyone in your party is aware of the location of the Surrey RCMP missing person’s tent and the location of emergency personnel

Keep a current photo of your child on you in case you need to describe them to police

Keep your children within eyesight at all times

“We encourage participants to take a photo of their child or elderly adult on their phone as they leave the house or when they arrive at the event,” says Cpl. Elenore Sturko “This provides police with a completely accurate description in the event of a reported missing person.”

A number of road closures will be taking place in the City of Surrey this weekend due to the parade. Police ask that members of the public make arrangements to use alternate routes.

Road closures will be in place from 7:30 am to 6:00 pm on the day of the parade. Delays may be expected for travel between 72nd Avenue to 88th Avenue, and Scott Road to King George Boulevard.

For a full list of road closures and route details please visit the City of Surrey’s website.