Top Three Microgaming Slots With The Best RTP

Microgaming is a big name in the online casino world and their popularity is largely owing to the fact that they develop nothing short of the best online casino games, which are available at only the top-rated casino operators and have a fairly large variety of them to offer.

Visit any Microgaming-powered online casino and you’d see hundreds of casino games with stunning graphics, exciting special features and immersive experience.

Talking specifically about the Microgaming’s online slot games, they’ve produced many millionaires already, including the biggest jackpot win at an online casino. Let’s now take you over the top 3 Microgaming slots with the best Return to Player percentage.

Hot Ink Slot – 97.5% RTP

Offering a very attractive RTP of 97.5%, apart from 1024 ways of winning, Hot Ink Slot grabs the top spot among the Microgaming slots with the best RTPs. This online slot game features a wide range of amazing bonus features, tattoo artists, tattoos and much more.

You are allowed to re-spin any one of the reels, by paying an additional fee, thus significantly improving your chances of making a winning combination. In addition, you are in with a chance of 10 free spins with the 2 times multiplier, apart from 20 re-triggerable free spins with the same number of multipliers. On the whole, you’re offered a great multitude of winning possibilities!

Supernova Slot – 97.05% RTP

Another Microgaming online slot game with a fairly high RTP, this one is slightly below Hot Ink Slot, with a RTP of 97.05%. You get 27 ways of winning as well as an amazing bonus multiplier feature. As per this multiplier feature, any time it gets triggered all your wins on the reel numbers 1, 2 and 3 get multiplied by the awarded multiplier.

In addition, any time you get a multiplier on the middle positions of reel numbers 5 and 4, those multipliers get added. Overall, anyone who loves space-themed online slots and a host of multipliers, Supernova online slot from Microgaming is one you cannot afford to miss.

An important thing that must be mentioned here is that you must play all such online slots only at reputed and trustworthy casinos. You wouldn’t want yourself in a situation like this New Yorker?!

High Society Slot – 97% RTP

With a marginally lower RTP than the above two online slot titles, High Society slot offers a return to player percentage of 97%. It has 25 pay lines and a good number of luxury symbols on its reels. The standard wild and scatter symbols of the game have the potential of winning you different types of free spins. An excellent possibility during the free spins round is that the reel numbers 2 to 4 can become completely wild!

The other free spins type might come with a super multiplier, implying that you begin with a 2 times multiplier, which can grow up to 5 times. Not to forget, you are in with the possibility of landing additional free spins as well!