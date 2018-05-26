Gurbir Grewal Becomes First Turbaned Sikh State Attorney General In US History

Gubir Grewal made history as the first Sikh state attorney general in the U.S. and wants to bring other Sikh and Asian Americans along with him.

WASHINGTON — American-Sikh Gurbir Grewal’s career in public service was built in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center.

“I was a lawyer right here in Washington, D.C.,” Grewal, a Sikh American who wears a customary turban told USA TODAY. “I found myself very quickly being singled out. You completely become the ‘other.’”

Since his days here, Grewal has risen through the ranks to become the first Sikh American to serve as a state attorney general in U.S. history. Grewal, New Jersey’s top law enforcement officer, addressed the significance of his position when he spoke at a gala hosted this week by the nonpartisan Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies, reported USA Today.

“Since becoming attorney general, death threats have become a fact of life for me,” Grewal said at the gala. “We can only defeat hate by rising above it — by responding to it with compassion, with respect, and with an appreciation of our shared humanity.”

The son of Indian immigrants, Grewal was born and raised in New Jersey. He also worked for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the state.

In 2016, he was appointed by then-Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican, to lead Bergen County’s prosecutor’s office.

A Democrat, Grewal worked to renew relationships between the people and police and battled the opioid crisis in Bergen County.

That led to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy tapping him for his current role. Since then, he has issued a directive to prosecutors and police saying officers using deadly force should release video footage within 20 days. He is also working on a legal panel that would revisit old cold cases using new technology and a “conviction review unit,” assessing claims of innocence by convicted criminals.

Still, his new title hasn’t insulated him from racism.

“I’ve had children ask if I’d grant them three wishes … I’ve had children ask if I’m Osama bin Laden,” he said at the gala. Adults have said worse to him, especially now that he’s become attorney general.

Like most Sikh men, Grewal dons a turban every day.

“I can’t hide my religion because I wear it openly,” Grewal told USA TODAY. “But it’s a personal thing, but it motivates me to continue to do what I do.”

Asian Americans like Grewal are rising to positions of leadership across the country, from Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth in Illinois to Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu in California. Pew declared Asian Americans the fastest growing voting group. But at the same time, only 18 Asian Americans serve in Congress — and only three are senators.

Grewal cherishes the visibility that comes with being the state’s chief law enforcement officer and the symbolic value that it provides for motivated, younger Asian Americans.

“I encourage young Asian Americans to get into public service,” he said. “As these jobs start to look like what America looks like, I think that helps build understanding.”

While Grewal didn’t name President Trump during his gala address, he listed how he’s resisted the Trump administration’s policies since his appointment, including policies on “Dreamers” — undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children — as well as the travel ban on some Muslim-majority countries and banning most transgender people from serving in the military.

“What do we do about it?” he asked the Gala. “We hold accountable those who seek to harm others.”

With the Trump administration’s vow to crack down on undocumented immigration came a wave of unwillingness among undocumented immigrant populations to report crimes to the police, out of fear of deportation. According to The New York Times, percentages of Latinos reporting crimes against them in Houston and Los Angeles have fallen by double digits since the resurgence of national immigration enforcement rhetoric.

Grewal urged immigrants to not fear the police.

“Regardless of who’s in D.C., and who’s in office in their states, they’re there to help people,” he said of local police. “Don’t be distrustful of law enforcement, no matter what the national climate is.”

Grewal made his calls while standing in the Washington Hilton ballroom. It’s a place he’d been many times before, as a high school and college student, when he was in Model UN.

This time, Grewal was the keynote speaker at a major cultural event.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be keynoting an event in this ballroom,” he told USA TODAY. “It’s an opportunity for me to encourage others, and to show them that it’s possible for them, sitting in that ballroom, to achieve great heights — that being an Asian American, being a Sikh American, there are no limitations on their success.”

