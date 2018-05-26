Surrey RCMP Investigates Newton Area Sexual Assault Allegedly Involving South Asian Suspect

The suspect is described as a South Asian male between 35-40 years old, 5’10” tall, with medium length hair, and a clean shaven face.

SURREY – Surrey RCMP is advising the public of an on-going sexual assault investigation allegedly involving a South Asian suspect.

At approximately 4:45 am on Monday, May 21, a woman was walking east on 72 Avenue at 134 Street when she was grabbed from behind and sexually assaulted by an unknown male. The woman broke free from the male and he fled on foot west on 72 Avenue.

The suspect is described as a South Asian male between 35-40 years old, 5’10” tall, with medium length hair, and a clean shaven face.

The Surrey RCMP Special Victims Unit is leading this investigation and will be reviewing the evidence in this and other recently reported sexual assaults to determine if there are any linkages between the incidents.

Surrey RCMP is providing personal safety tips to the community:

Keep your head up, stay alert and be aware of your surroundings

Walk with others when possible

Plan your route to avoid isolated areas

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca