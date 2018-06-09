WIN Awards Gala – A Memorable Evening

The WIN Awards Gala was held on May 25, an annual event to honour and celebrate local and international writers, artists and community leaders. It was an inspiring and exhilarating evening where guests were welcomed by Ashok Bhargava, President of WIN – Writers International Network.

Ten well-known individuals of very diverse backgrounds were recognized for their accomplishments, determination to make a difference and self-confidence in what they do. Award recipients are as follows:

WIN Distinction Award

Dr. Surinder Dhanjal, Ms. Hulya N. Yilmaz and Mr. William S. Peters Sr.

and Mr. Ujjal Dosanjh

This award is given in recognition of an outstanding contribution to literature through works of creative writings.

Dr. Asha Bhargava memorial and Distinguished Poet Award

Ms. Lozan Yamolky and Mr. Ibrahim Honjo

This award is given in recognition of an outstanding contribution to poetry to foster unity and goodwill.

Community Ambassador Award

Mr. Roshan Padmanaban, Mr. Romeo Mercado and Ms. Ratka Bogdan

This award is given to the community or business leaders who have brought diverse communities together through their selfless efforts.

Dr. Darshan Gill Memorial Award

Mr. Chamkaur S. Sekhon, Surinder Dhanjal and Ujjal Dosanjh

This award is given to individuals who WIN feels have exceeded in promotion and support of artist and writers.

Writers International Network of Canada (WIN) is a non-profit organization registered in B.C. Its main objective is to inspire, encourage, promote and recognize emerging and established poets, authors, artists and community leaders in a multicultural and multilingual environment for their outstanding contribution to literature through their works and selfless community service. There is no membership fee and writers and artists get together to present their works and receive input from their colleagues.

For further information about the WIN Awards, Writers International Network Society, nominations and sponsorship, send email to bhargava2000@yahoo.com