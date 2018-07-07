Grammy-Winning Ricky Kej To Perform At Surrey’s Fusion Fest

SURREY – Ricky Kej, Grammy® Award Winner, ‘United Nations Humanitarian Artist’ and renowned Conservationist from India will perform in Canada in July at the Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park on 22nd July (Sunday) 7PM where thousands of music enthusiasts will gather.

‘Ricky Kej Live in Canada’ will be a Global Symphonic Experience for the first time in Canada , where Ricky will be bringing together 6International Grammy® Award Musicians from Canada, India, USA, Ghana and Vietnam, all on ONE STAGE.

Ricky Kejglobally known for his music dedicated to the environment,will perform with thislarge ensemble of over 50 stellar artists from across the world.Ricky will perform music from his latest Album ‘Shanti Samsara – World Music for Environmental Consciousness’. Shanti Samsara album was launched by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of France Francois Hollande in the presence of World Leaders at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, Paris COP21. Shanti Samsara has gained immense popularity world-over reaching out to millions of fans.

Grammy® Award Winner and US Billboard #1 artist Ricky Kej is an internationally renowned Indian Music Composer, Conservationist and Professor. Ricky has performed twice at the United Nations General Assembly, NY among other prestigious venues all over the world.

His repertoire of work consists of 15 studio albums released internationally and over 3,500 commercials. He scored music for the opening ceremony of the Cricket World Cup 2011, held in Dhaka-Bangladesh.

Ricky has been awarded the United Nations “Global Humanitarian Artist” award. Among other awards to his credit, he has won Producer of the year at the South African Music Awards (S.Africa), Album of the year at the Zone Music Awards (New Orleans), Global Indian Music Award and Mirchi Music Awards (India) and Centre for Conscious Creativity’s ‘FutureVision’ Award (Los Angeles). Ricky is also conferred with the title “Youth Icon of India”.

‘Real Leaders’, a Signatory to the United Nations has named Ricky Kej as one of the 100 Real Leaders along-side greats like Bill Gates, Leonardo Dicaprio, Angelina Jolie and others who ‘Inspire the Future’. The House of Commons, Parliament of Canada has also recently awarded Ricky for his “Outstanding Musical and Humanitarian Achievement”.

A spirited Ricky Kejgearing up for the concerts said, “Absolutely thrilled and honored for this opportunity to perform in Canada, which is one of the most Environmentally Conscious nations of the world. Since all my music, my work and my life is dedicated to the cause of the environment, performing in a beautiful city like Surrey is extra-special.What makes iteven more special is that I will be joined by two of Canada’s brilliant musicians Grammy® Winner Jennifer Gasoi and Garmmy® Nominee Ron Korb. Also, joining me will be the amazing Surrey City Orchestra and many more musicians from around the globe.”