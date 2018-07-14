Security Cover Removed For Punjab VIPs Including “Drug Tainted” Akali Bikramjit Majithia And Entertainers Jazzy B And Gurpreet Ghuggi

CHANDIGARH – The government of Punjab have continued a recent cost cutting exercise by removing the security of 125 “Punjab Based VIP’s” with immediate effect. It is understood that this will release 200 security guards that can now be deployed in other areas. Akali leader Bikram Majithia had 11 police personnel dedicated to him and these have now been removed.

Prominent among those whose security has been withdrawn include

Akali leader Bikram Majithia

former AAP state president Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi

singer Jazzy B

Senior Advocate General Anmol Ratan Sidhu, Punjab & Haryana High Court

Gobind Singh Longowal, president, SGPC

Kirpal Singh Badungar, ex-president SGPC

former minister Inderjit Singh Zira

Cong leader Narendra Singh Bhalena

Shiv Sena leaders Satpal Gosain, Shital Kuma Vij, Harish Singla, Kamlesh Bhardwaj

Khushbaj Singh Jatana from Talwandi Sabo

former Youth Congress president Vikram Chaudhary

Around 50 Shiv Sena leaders, the maximum in any category, have lost their security cover. Many leaders had two policemen each assigned to a single person.

As per orders issued by ADGP (Security) Gaurav Yadav on July 8, the gunmen given to 125 such persons have been withdrawn and ordered for law and order duty in different districts. The Punjab Police has recently announced a new transfer policy for the rank of inspector and below. No police officer would be posted in the home subdivision, as per the new rules. The minimum tenure for the Station House Officers has been fixed at minimum one year . Inspectors or sub-Inspectors would not be allowed to work for more than eight years in a district and the lower ranks cannot work in the same place for more than 12 years. The orders said the maximum tenure of a sub-inspector and inspector as an SHO would be three years only after the recommendation of the SSP or Commissioner concerned.