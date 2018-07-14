Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Surrey-Delta Celebrated Sant Teja Singh Ji Day

The Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara paid tribute to a Saint Scholar, Principal/Sant Teja Singh (MA LLB Am Harvard). A one day was program organized to remember the first Ambassador of Sikhism to the Western Hemisphere. Sant Teja Singh Ji, established the Khalsa Diwan Society and had successfully proved to the Canadian government that all the Sikhs are highly capable people of constantly contributing to the economy, when Government was planning to send all Sikhs to Honduras. Teja Singh Ji had a vision for the future of Sikhs in Canada and had laid out the foundation for us to carry his legacy forward.

The one day program was started with Ardas, followed by Kirtan, Katha, and Dhadi Varan. Speeches were highlighted by prominent speakers like Dr. Khem S Gill (former Vice Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University), and S. Bhagwan Singh Johal (India). Dr. Gill and Mr. Johal were honored by the Executive committee and Sangat. The speakers spoke about Sant Teja Singh Ji’s legacy and contributions to the Sikh Community in Canada. The event was attended by many people from all over Lower Mainland. The event was enjoyed by a large congregation, with an opportunity to view a special exhibition on Sant Teja Singh Ji, hosted by the volunteers of Akal Academy. The exhibition shed light on the lasting contribution to the Sangat of the Lower Mainland during Sant Teja Singh Ji’s mission to the west in the early 1900’s and included some historic articles and images.