Sikh Organisations Seek Clarity On Sikh 2020 Referendum

CHANDIGARH – The Dal Khalsa and SAD (Amritsar) on Tuesday asked the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) to clear all vagueness and ambiguity in its Sikh Referendum 2020 proposal.

The heads of both the organisations have sent a joint letter to SFJ coordinator Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.

Simranjit Singh Mann, president of the SAD (A) and Harpal Singh Cheema, president of the Dal Khalsa, hoped that the SFJ leadership during an upcoming event on August 12 in London would spell out their thoughts as people of Punjab wanted to know how much feasible and practical their proposal was.

The leaders have sent several posers to the SFJ asking them to explain their plan.

Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday called for a concerted battle by various agencies against the efforts of fringe elements like the Sikhs For Justice (SJF), which was seeking to divide the state with its motivated campaign of Referendum 2020. “We have to counter this move aggressively,” he added.