Tony Ahluwalia’s Funeral This Sunday!

Tony Ahluwalia ‘s funeral services are scheduled to be held this Sunday, August 12 at 3 pm at Fiver Rivers Funeral home in Delta. It will be followed by final rites and Bhog at No. 5 Road Gurdwara in Richmond.

VANCOUVER – The LINK ran a story last week on the passing of Tony Ahluwalia, who was well known in the construction community as a home builder in Vancouver. A real tragedy for the Ahluwalia family.

While the information that we shared with our readers was an attempt to have a frank discussion about the circumstances surrounding Tony’s death but we understand that it is a sensitive issue for his family and friends and regret that we ran the story in print. We want to apologize for anyone was offended.

But it was not our intention as LINK editor R. Paul Dhillon was friends with Tony back during their college days and always found him to a very likeable and happy-go-lucky guy. It is a truly sad and tragic that Tony is gone. May he rest in peace.

Tony’s funeral services are scheduled to be held this Sunday, August 12 at 3 pm at Fiver Rivers Funeral home in Delta. It will be followed by final rites and Bhog at No. 5 Road Gurdwara in Richmond.