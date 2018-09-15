SAF Fundraiser!

Sikhi Awareness Foundation (SAF) International held its second fundraising gala on Friday, September 7, 2018, and it was a great success. The organization said it makes every effort to serve humanity without discrimination; however, this fundraiser was arranged for the purpose of educating the community about the “Forgotten Sikhs”, who are also known as the Sikligars. The Sikligars were skilled weapon makers who were chosen to develop Sikh Armory during the time of Guru Gobind Singh Jee. Sumeet Singh Tuli (CEO of DataWind Inc.) made a generous commitment in conjunction with SAF to organize smart technological classrooms in 120 local schools of Punjab within the coming year, which will cost SAF approximately $60,000.