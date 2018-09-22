Richmond RCMP Warning Of A Surge In Residential Break-Ins In City

RICHMOND – Richmond RCMP is warning the community that residential break-ins are seeing a surge in numbers. In 2018, 29 residential break-ins were reported from September 12-18. During the same time frame in 2017, there were a total of 4 reported break-ins.

Some home owners that have been away for an extended time have returned to discover a break-in. Of the 29 cases that were reported, in 8 instances, the owners were away or out of the country and in 12 cases, entry was made through an unlocked door or window. In addition to the break-in, owner’s vehicles are being stolen with the keys. This occurred in 3 of the 29 reported cases.

“Recently a number of prolific property offenders have been arrested suggesting that other suspects have moved in to occupy the void left behind,” says Corporal Dennis Hwang. “Residential break-ins have shifted our policing priorities and have focused our resources towards apprehending and arresting those that are responsible. However, we do need the community’s assistance. Taking some simple precautions can help you, your neighbours, and the police. This in turn contributes to making our community safer” adds Cpl. Hwang.

The Richmond RCMP offer some tips for increasing the security of your home.