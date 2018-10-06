Royal Caribbean Cruises Forced To Refund Passengers After 1300 Indian Men Create Ruckus On The Ship

What was supposed to be a quiet and relaxing holiday for passengers onboard the ‘Voyager of the Seas’ turned into nothing less than a nightmare, all thanks to 1300 Indian men.

SYDNEY – The ship departed from Singapore September 6 for a three-night trip with about 1,300 men who were onboard for a work conference for their India-based firm, Kamla Pasand.

The men ended up taking over the ship’s pool deck and bars where they partied with burlesque dancers and scantily-clad women. The antics of the men and the rave parties on the deck forced other passengers to go back inside the ship’s cabins.

“It was crazy … little Playboy bunny outfits, you know this is a family boat,” one passenger Christine Weyling told 9 News Australia.

Another passenger from Sydney, Cassandra Rinii, told reporters that the men were constantly filming her daughter and her friends on their smartphones.

“Royal Caribbean operates with the safety of our guests and crew as our highest priority. We are continuing to review this incident to ensure that our guest conduct policy is applied appropriately,” read an official statement.

This incident is like adding salt to a gaping wound, While the country’s reputation on women’s safety is already in the pits, the behaviour of these men seems to have sealed the deal even more.