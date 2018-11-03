The inaugural SPARK withIN 2018 Youth Conference was held on Sunday, October 28th at the Surrey Arts Centre, featuring a diverse lineup of inspiring speakers, talented artists, and engaging exhibitors, representing a wide-variety of career fields and community organizations. Over 400 youth attended and volunteered at SPARK withIN from 10am to 5pm, as they connected with world-renowned humanitarian, Ravi Singh, founder of the international relief organization, Khalsa Aid, the Hon. Harjit Singh Sajjan, the Minister of National Defence, Canadian Paralympian, Donovan Tildesley, Dr. Vicki Kelly, SFU Professor of Indigenous Education and Art, Natalie Tin Yin Gan, Interdisciplinary Artist, Paneet Singh, Playwright and Filmmaker, Abubakar Khan, Community Activist, Bryan Gidinski, Educator and Diversity Advocate, and Sukhmeet Sachal, Founder of Break the Divide. The non-profit event is the initiative of two volunteer-run, mentorship and community service focused, non-profit societies: SONG Creative Mentorship and AltruYouth Association.