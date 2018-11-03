Superior Mortgage Ranked One Of The Top Brokerages

SURREY – Superior Mortgage has been ranked one of the CMP TOP BROKERAGES IN CANADA 2018.

The team led by industry veteran Sharnjit S Gill has Done It Again” by taking the top rankings. In addition- Sharnjit S Gill has been ranked one of the TOP MORTGAGE BROKERS in Canada for the last 10 Years in row.

To remain one, the top in Canada on consistent basis is really hard as there have been many changes in the Mortgage Industry.

Coming to Canada in 1995 as an immigrant and he joined the Bank of Montreal as Financial Services Manager in 1996. He started his own Mortgage business in 2001. They were ranked Top Mortgage Brokers even in 2002 & 2003 with ENVISION FINANCIAL. Then the Team never looked back. They have 2 Office in Surrey and Vancouver. Vancouver Office is headed by RAJ GILL & his wife JASPEEP Gill- who is also an experienced Banker.

The main reason of success, the Team educate each clients with more knowledge and information regarding mortgage. Every Client take an informed decision about his mortgage. 85% of business comes through referrals of their existing clients. The Team’s funding ratio is 91.5%.

A small Team of 4 BUT POWER OF ONE.