Writer-Director R. Paul Dhillon’s Feature The Fusion Generation Will Make It’s World Premiere At International Film Festival Of South Asia Vancouver

INVITE ONLY: Get Invited For North America’s Largest South Asian Film Festival IFFSA Vancouver 2018 From Nov 8-11 – Just Go To Their Webiste And Register For Passes!

“I’m extremely happy and feel blessed that my film will make it’s premiere in my hometown of Vancouver (Surrey) as it is a labour of love for me and my ode to our community heritage and history in this great province of BC and in Canada,” said writer-director-producer R. Paul Dhillon.

SURREY – Well known Surrey-based filmmaker and journalist R. Paul Dhillon’s feature film The Fusion Generation (titled DESI ANGREJ for Punjabi version) will make it’s world premiere at the International Film Festival Of South Asia Vancouver (IFFSA) on November 11 at 1pm at Surrey City Hall, where the inaugural edition of the festival will take place.

IFFSA Vancouver is part of IFFSA Toronto, the largest South Asian Film Festival in North America, which is expanding it’s footprint across Canada beginning with their first outside Toronto in Vancouver.

The Fusion Generation (TFG) is a romantic comedy set in Vancouver starring award-winning theatre actor Munish Sharma and Sitara Hewitt of Little Mosque On The Prairies fame. The film will be the Closing Day film at IFFSA on Sunday, November 11, which will be followed by a reception.

The film’s large diverse cast is headed by Bollywood veteran Gulshan Grover, who plays pioneer Indo-Canadian-Sikh lumber mogul Sam Sahota. There is a small possibility that Grover will also attend the Premiere of the film on November 11.

Dhillon describes TFG as a fun-filled cultural ride that also explores the Punjabi community’s rich history in British Columbia. He is proud of the fact that it features more than a dozen western Canada-based South Asian actors, many of whom have never worked on a feature film.

Dhillon said while the film is a fun party film about love, romance and getting married – it’s also about our community’s great history in our beautiful province of British Columbia and our history here in Canada, the greatest country in the world.

“I wanted to make something really fun while also telling the story of our community and who we are and in The Fusion Generation, I tried to blend the current and the past into a fun adventure. It’s also raunchy and naughty but we will be releasing a tamer Punjabi dubbed version for all audiences along with the English version which is for mature audiences,” Dhillon said.

The Fusion Generation (DESI ANGREJ) is expected to be released in theatres in the Spring of 2019.

IFFSA Vancouver is a four day exciting and glamorous celebration of the South Asian culture and identity which will showcase the best feature films, featurettes, short films, and documentaries from around the world.

In addition, the festival also features glitzy gala dinners, high end receptions, red carpet premiers, lounge parties, seminars, workshops and networking opportunities with government representatives, business leaders, local organizations that support film development, film stars, producers, directors, members of the media and more.

IFFSA Vancouver 2018 will be held from Nov 8 to 11, 2018 with exciting and glamorous events planned at various pristine and prestigious venues across GVA including cities of Vancouver, and Surrey.

The Nov 8-11 event listings are:

NOVEMBER 8, 2018 @ 7:30 PM

CINEPLEX STRAWBERRY HILL 12161 72 AVE, SURREY, BC V3W 2M1

FEATURE FILM PREMIERE

OPENING FILM PREMIERE – SURPRISE BLOCKBUSTER

NOVEMBER 9, 2018 @ 5:00 PM

SURREY CITY HALL 13450 104 AVE, SURREY, BC V3T 1V8

EVENT

RED CARPET & OPENING GALA

NOVEMBER 9, 2018 @ 8:00 PM

SURREY CITY HALL 13450 104 AVE, SURREY, BC V3T 1V8

FEATURE FILM PREMIERE

FEATURE FILM PREMIERE – LIPSTICK UNDER MY BURKHA

NOVEMBER 10, 2018 @ 1:00 PM

SURREY CITY HALL 13450 104 AVE, SURREY, BC V3T 1V8

EVENT

SHORT FILMS SESSION

NOVEMBER 10, 2018 @ 4:30 PM

SURREY CITY HALL 13450 104 AVE, SURREY, BC V3T 1V8

EVENT

WORKSHOP

NOVEMBER 10, 2018 @ 6:00 PM

SURREY CITY HALL 13450 104 AVE, SURREY, BC V3T 1V8

FEATURE FILM PREMIERE

FEATURE FILM PREMIERE – NOBLEMEN

NOVEMBER 10, 2018 @ 9:00 PM

EVENT

DIRECTOR’S CUT LOUNGE PARTY

NOVEMBER 11, 2018 @ 1:00 PM

SURREY CITY HALL 13450 104 AVE, SURREY, BC V3T 1V8

FEATURE FILM PREMIERE

FEATURE FILM PREMIERE – THE FUSION GENERATION

NOVEMBER 11, 2018 @ 4:00 PM

SURREY CITY HALL 13450 104 AVE, SURREY, BC V3T 1V8

EVENT

CLOSING RECCEPTION

NOVEMBER 11, 2018 @ 5:00 PM

SURREY CITY HALL 13450 104 AVE, SURREY, BC V3T 1V8

FEATURE FILM PREMIERE

CLOSING FILM PREMIERE – VILLAGE ROCKSTARS