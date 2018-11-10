Surrey RCMP Seek Help In Identifying Suspect They Believe Is South Asian Or Black

SURREY – Surrey RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect they believe is either South Asian or Black.

On November 2, 2018, at approximately 3:00 pm, the Surrey RCMP received a report of a robbery in a parking lot of a busy shopping mall located in the 10100 block of King George Boulevard.

General Duty police officers quickly attended the scene, located and spoke with the victim and witnesses. Investigators have determined that the suspect approached and threatened the victim who was sitting in their vehicle and then physically forced the victim out the vehicle. The suspect then fled the parking lot in the victim’s vehicle. Although the victim was emotionally shaken, she was unharmed in the incident.

The suspect is described as a South Asian or black male, curly dark hair, dark beard, approximately 5’9” tall, average build, in his late 20’s or early 30’s. The suspect was wearing a black coat and a large grey back pack.

The victim’s vehicle has since been located by police.

Anyone with information about this incident who has not already spoken with police, is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or go to www.solvecrime.ca.