Indo-Canadian Student From Vancouver Awarded Prestigious Loran Award Worth $100,000

VANCOUVER – An Indo-Canadian youngster is among two Vancouver students who have been selected as a Loran Scholars – among 35 recipients of Canada’s most comprehensive undergraduate scholarship for character, service and leadership. There are numerous other South Asian students from across Canada who have been awarded the prestigious award,

The new 2019 Loran Scholars from Vancouver are:

Jasleen Bahia, Britannia Secondary, Vancouver

Shiqi Xu, Sutherland Secondary School, North Vancouver

Jasleen Bahia established a financial literacy program for disadvantaged youth, edits the Commonwealth newsletter, and serves on the constituency youth council. As environmental club president, she initiated Styrofoam collections. Jasleen pioneered a peer-to-peer mental health program and volunteers at a senior home. She is captain of the basketball team and the highest-ranking officer in VPD Cadets. Jasleen works as a scorekeeper.

The Loran Award is valued at $100,000 over four years of undergraduate study, including a $10,000 annual stipend, tuition waivers from one of 25 Canadian universities, mentorship, summer internship funding, an orientation expedition in Algonquin Park as well as annual retreats and forums.

More than 5000 students applied this year, and the top 88 finalists travelled to Toronto for national selections this past weekend (February 1st and 2nd). Loran interviewers selected 35 Loran Scholars from across Canada based on evidence of character, commitment to service in the community and long-term leadership potential.