KidsPlay Founder Kal Dosanjh Honoured By University Of Victoria Students

SURREY – Kal Dosanjh, the founder of KidsPlay Foundation , one of the largest youth led organizations of Western Canada, was honoured for his community service by the National Indian Students Society at the University of Victoria.

He shared a panel with Mayor of Saanich, Fred Haynes, Mayor of Central Saanich, Ryan Windsor, and also in attendance was the Consul General of India, Abhilasha Joshi.

Youth volunteers from across the Lower Mainland have helped grow this organization. Kids Play Foundation has over 500 youth members that ensure each program is an astounding success. This is a clear example of the dedication and commitment of our youth towards their community.

Gang activity, drugs, and violence continues to be of great concern to the residents of Lower Mainland. The community has seen an exponential increase of the drugs and gang violence epidemic in the last few years.. In an effort to break the cycle, Kids Play runs programs across

the Lower Mainland and is primarily run by youth. Over 50,000 youth have gone through their free programs. These programs include sports and educational seminars. They also run after school programs in Surrey, Langley and Abbotsford. Sport has been a widely

used mechanism to provide children with a positive constructive outlet and Kids Play has been determined to use this tool and give our youth a widened range of opportunities.

The organization has planned a year filled with opportunities for more young people and families to get involved. For more information, please call Kiran Toor at 778 320 6540 or email contact@kidsplayfoundation.com.