SGPC Fumes At University Anthem Written By Surjit Patar

AMRITSAR – Guru Nanak Dev University’s move to adopt a song written by Padma Shree Surjit Patar as its official anthem has not gone down well with the SGPC.

Reason: This song, “Nanak naam da taj ilahi…sheesh sajan wala”, appeared to have gained prominence in the recent events organised by GNDU.

Traditionally, most celebrated and widely quoted hymn “Deh Shiva Bar Mohe Eha” of Guru Gobind Singh in Dasam Granth used to be recited at university events.

Defending it, GNDU VC Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu said the shabad, “Deh Shiva Bar Mohe Eha”, would be recited in the university as earlier with the same reverence. He clarified that the university anthem was an additional feature and a ‘kul-geet’ (specific anthem as a mark of respect and inculcating a sense of identity to the institution).

The SGPC’s chief secretary, Dr Roop Singh, demanded GNDU to roll back its decision.