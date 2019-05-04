Surrey RCMP Seek Sidhu Moosewala Show Stabbing Suspect

The stabbing happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Feb. 15, when an estimated 500 people were attending the Sidhu Moosewala concert featuring other local and Punjab-based artists at Bollywood Banquet Halls and Convention Centre in the 8100-block of 128th Street.

SURREY – An Indo-Canadian man, who was being sought by police in connection with a stabbing at that took place at a violence-filled Punjabi concert featuring Punjabi gangster-rap-singer Sidhu Moosewala and others at a Surrey banquet hall last February, has turned himself in, according to Surrey RCMP.

Police hasn’t said what kind of charges will be laid against the man.

“It looked like there might have been several kind of little, mini, I guess, disputes going on,” Staff Sergeant Duane Honeyman said at the time. “It resulted in one large one, which resulted in this male being stabbed.”

Surrey RCMP responded to a banquet hall in the 8100 block of 128th Street shortly after 10 pm after receiving information from BC Emergency Health Services of a stabbing. The injured male was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On the night of the incident, numerous social media posts showed the banquet hall was being used as the venue for a concert with Sidhu Moose Wala and Elly Mangat.

“Very unfortunate to hear about the @SidhuMooseWala show last night in Surrey. Our South Asian community is much better than this. Get him out of the Desi halls and let’s get him in a legit theatre.. Get away from the brown boy mentality. We’re stronger than this. #SidhuMoosewala,” Aman Sohal tweeted after the incident.

According to those with inside knowledge of the show and disputes, they said the fight happened during Chani Natts, Ardee, Bunny Gill and Saabi performance and their entourage jumped off from the stage. According to our sources, it was between their friend circle..

“It was most likely planned once the fog went off they attacked the other guys. Since they were with the artist they weren’t frisked by security.. It wasnt during Elly or Sidhus Performace becharay were on small side waiting for Ardee to finish tracksuit. It was because of our local artists and this is what happens when you bring to much of an entourage who are drunk and high,” one person wrote on Whatsapp group Badmash Company.

“Very pathetic and sad ppl who are promoting Khalsa and Sikhi have friends drinking and doing drugs with them. They were openly drinking a 60 of crown in the VIP lounge by stage and the promoter was letting them do whatever they wanted. Over 50 guys in the VIP lounge from their crew.”

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.