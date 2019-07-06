“Eco Baba” Sant Seechewal In Vancouver!

Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, widely known as the “Eco Baba”, has worked tirelessly in the fields of environmental conservation, education, and economic growth throughout impoverished regions of Punjab. His efforts to reclaim and restore rivers and devise sewage systems has immensely impacted the surrounding villages and towns who rely on fresh water for sustenance and agriculture. Sant Seechewal will be celebrating Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary in Saltanpur Lodhi later this year. He is currently in Vancouver and will be spreading his message regarding the impacts of pollution on our environment on Sunday, July 14th at Bombay Banquet Hall from 1pm-3pm. Please reach out to Sukhwinder S. Boparai (604 996 9583) with any inquiries