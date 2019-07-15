Keish Bock Crowned Miss Pre-Teen Fiji Canada

Miss Fiji-Canada is Laila Muniff, Mr. Fiji-Canada is Sahil Singh and Junior Miss Fiji Canada is Layla Bali.

The 5th Annual Miss Fiji Canada Gala Night was held on July 4 at the Khanna Banquet Hall. Twelve-year-old Keisha Bock was crowned 2019/20 Preteen Miss Fiji Canada in her first ever pageant. Her sister Alisha competed in last year’s pageant, so Keisha thought she’d give it a try this year. Keisha enjoys painting, collecting rocks, martial arts, baking and dancing . She has won many “Gold” medals in her martial arts Tournament. She has danced at many venues such as the BC Lions halftime show, anti-bulling Flash Mob, Surrey Fusion Festival, at local senior’s home and the Ronald McDonald house. Helping others is what brings her the most joy. She accumulated 130 volunteer hours over the last year through activities sponsored by Miss Fiji Canada, such as helping to fundraise for an orphanage in Fiji and collect toys at Christmas for children. She and her best friend also choreographed many dances for the younger kids at their Northridge elementary school where they recently graduated. As part of the Miss Fiji dance company for the last year, Keisha brought her enthusiasm to the pageant, which consisted of an interview and competition featuring Fiji wear and evening gown components, topped off by an optional talent contest. Keisha is thankful to everyone who helped her to prepare, her 2 dogs for being a captive audience as she rehearsed at home, the judges, the organization and of course the skilled competitors who pushed her to be her best. She wants to represent her crown over the next year by continuing to help others. Her Parents, Monica & Andre are very proud of her.

Here are all the Winners!

Miss Fiji Canada 2019 is Lailaa

Mr Fiji Canada is Sahil Singh

Junior Miss Fiji Canada is Layla Bali

Pre-teen Miss Fiji Canada is Keisha Bock

This concludes another year of Fijian community’s efforts to recognize their young people!