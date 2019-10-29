OBITUARY – Harjinder (Pompy) Singh KAINTH

September 13, 1957 – October 24, 2019

It is with immense heartbreak that we announce the sudden departure of Harjinder (Pompy) Singh Kainth of Faridkot, Punjab, India. He was taken from us suddenly on Thursday October 24, 2019 at the young age of 62. Born September 13, 1957 in Faridkot, Punjab to Hukam Singh and Late Jaswant Kaur Kainth.

He is survived by his loving wife Beljinder, Gogi, Kaur Kainth of 34 years. Daughters Anita (Samrat) Sandhu, Tina Kainth, son Ajay Kainth, and nephews Yadwinder and Bhupinder (Jaspreet) Rattan and Harinder (Suman) Bedi. Affectionate grandchildren Mira and Ariyaan Sandhu. Along with sisters Harsinder (Charanjit) Rattan, Harminder (Gurdarshan) Bedi and Late Harvinder Kainth. As well as many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral services will be held in his honor on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Riverside Funeral Home (7410 Hopcott Road, Delta B.C.) Service will commence at 2:00 pm. Prayer service will follow at Nanaksar Gurdwara Gursikh Temple (18691 Westminister Hwy, Richmond, BC)

Those wishing to honour his life can make a donation in his name to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, in lieu of flowers (https://www.heartandstroke.ca).