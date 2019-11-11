Wah Diwali Tea!

October 20th, 2019 [Surrey, BC]: Diwali, the Festival of Lights will be celebrated on October 27 by many in the South Asian community.This year, Brooke Bond Taj Mahal tea started the Diwali celebrations early at the Guildford Town Centre, Surrey on October 20th. Thevenue was decorated with lights, drapes, traditional rangoli and also had banners wishing the audience. Over 2500people attended the eventwere welcomed by ambassadors in traditional attire, with hot cups of delicious Taj Mahal tea and branded Taj jeera (cumin) cookies. In keeping with the brand’s classical music heritage, everyone was regaled by tabla maestro Hitesh Malhotra playing a mix of contemporary and classical music, live. Taj Mahal tea has also been creating Diwali buzz on social media with their “Win a trip to India” contest. To enter, participants comment/share a photo of their favourite tea moment with hashtags #TajMahalTea and #Contest on the brand’s Facebook page, Wah Taj Canada.The contest ends November 15, 2019. Brooke Bond Taj Mahal tea, a popular brand back home in many South Asian countries is loved for its aroma and refreshing taste. It has been bringing consumers a premium tea experience by using choice tea leaves from Assam. With the happy turnout at the event, it is clear that Taj Mahal tea is ‘Wah Taj’ in Canada as well.