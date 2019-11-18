OBITUARY – Bakhshish Singh Bains

It is with sadness that the Bains family announce the passing of Bauji Bakhshish Singh Bains on November 8, 2019 at the age of 95 of Village Possi, District Hoshiarpur residing in Vancouver, B.C. A beloved Father of 4 Daughters, Surinder/ Steven Mahil, Baljinder Bains, Nina/Mike Toor and Bina/Saf Sandhu and a loving Grandfather of 7 Grandchildren, Alisha, Reena, Savina, Kiran, Jeevan, Michael and Dylan. Now he will again join his loving late wife Amarjit Kaur Bains. He will be dearly missed but instead of mourning this great loss, his children and grandchildren will be celebrating his wonderful life.

Funeral Service: Riverside Funeral Home, 7410 Hopcott Rd., Delta, BC on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00 am. Prayer Service will be held at Ross Street Sikh Temple at 12:00 pm. For additional information, please call 604-433-6982