Why Western Countries Are Inciting Anarchy In Other Countries?                           

By Sawraj Singh

In many non western countries, particularly in the third world countries, we see anarchic conditions. Many people, particularly the middle class in these countries is fleeing to the western countries. We see this happening in Hong Kong, Bolivia and in Punjab. The main reason for this phenomenon is the falling fertility rates in the western countries. These countries need migrants to run their systems. For example, Canada needs 1% of its population every year in the form of immigrants every year to keep its system functioning. This is the case in all the western countries they need to supplement their population with the immigrants to keep their systems running.

I talked to several people from the different countries in America. Many of these were from the middle class and some were from the elite class. I asked them why did they leave their countries and came to America. Most of them replied that quality of life was better here than in their own countries. When I asked them that Racism is an integral part of capitalism and they will never be treated as equals in a western country and no matter how much they or their children achieve in the western countries they will always be feeling that there is a glass ceiling above them. At least they will not have to face the same situation in their own countries. They replied that they feel safer and more secure here because there is more stability and better law and order situation.

It is obvious that the western countries want to destabilize the other countries and create anarchy there so that they are guaranteed uninterrupted supply of migrants from these countries. It is obvious that compared to many rising Asian countries the west is in a relative state of decline. Therefore, the west wants to convince people there that in spite of their economic prosperity they are not safe there and cannot have the same quality of life there. By creating chaos and anarchy in those countries the west is always encouraging them to migrate to the western countries.

Let us take the case of Hong Kong. When the British lease expired and Hong Kong had to be given back to China, many people from the elite migrated, particularly to Canada. The migration of these people to Canada, particularly to the Vancouver area was of the magnitude that some people suggested renaming Vancouver to Hong-Couver. The main reason for this massive migration was the western propaganda that they will not enjoy the same quality of life under the Chinese administration as they had under the British administration and they are going to lose their human rights.

Two decades passed and none of the false western propaganda became true. People started seeing that the quality of life was actually getting better in China and was declining in the western countries. Moreover, it was becoming apparent that compared to the western countries China was rising. It was also becoming clear that America was losing the trade war with China it had started. Therefore, America wanted to incite chaos, anarchy and violence in Hong Kong to give the message that no matter how much China rises, it will never be able to provide same safety, security and quality of life to its people as the western countries have provided. Moreover, America is hoping that China will be forced to bring the People’s Liberation Army to control the situation and then America and the western countries can remind the world about the Tiananmen Square and try to convince them that their human rights are only safe in the western countries.

American supported elite class has forced the Bolivian President Evo Morales to resign and pushed the country to anarchy. Evo Morales, just like Hugo Chavez in Venezuela, wanted to distribute e wealth of the country more equally so that all people can benefit instead of the elite only. Naturally, America and its supporter the elite does not like that. They want their monopoly on the resources of the country. It is also becoming obvious that the one reason America is getting rid of all the left leaning governments in Latin America is that America is retreating from a global power to a regional power. America has withdrawn from the Trans Pacific partnership and from the Paris climate agreement. This clearly shows that America has already accepted the fact that its global hegemony is over and it now wants to consolidate its hegemony over the Americas (North America and South America). It will not tolerate any dissent in its backyard.

In Punjab, the western countries are interested to create complete chaos and anarchy so that the middle class feels unsafe and insecure and the Punjabi youth feels that there is no future for them in Punjab. Migration to the western countries looks like the only option available to them. Punjab has been systematically destroyed by the American dictated Green Revolution. The paddy (rice) crop was brought in Punjab in a big way. Punjab is a semi arid area with a natural scarcity of water and a crop which requires abundant water was introduced here. This is a perfect recipe for disaster. Punjab will soon become desert if we continue growing rice here. Instead of finding alternatives for the cultivation of rice the government and the Kisan (peasant) Unions are fighting over the issue of the stubble burning pushing Punjab further into chaos and anarchy. The end result will be that more and more people will feel that they have to migrate to the western countries. This will assure the western countries of the workers needed to run their systems while Punjab will plunge deeper and deeper into crisis.

The Pseudo Marxists and the other Pseudo Intellectuals in Punjab have completely failed in educating people about the real causes of crisis in Punjab. Let us hope that with the Guru’s blessings true Marxists and true Sikh intellectuals will make serious efforts to understand the crisis of Punjab and will provide the correct leadership to educate the people and help them to cope with the crisis.

Dr. Sawraj Singh, MD F.I.C.S. is the Chairman of the Washington State Network for Human Rights and Chairman of the Central Washington Coalition for Social Justice. He can be reached at sawrajsingh@hotmail.com.