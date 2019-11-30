South Asian Man Identified As Vancouver’s Latest Homicide Victim

VANCOUVER – Police are investigating the city’s ninth homicide of 2019, after a 43-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries on Thursday morning near Main and Hastings streets

Vancouver Police have now identified the victim of the city’s ninth homicide as 43-year-old Vancouver resident Fizul Jeremy Mohammed.

Just before 10 a.m. police were called to the area of Robson and Denman Street for a man in medical distress. It is believed the man was injured in the Downtown Eastside near Main and Hastings and made his way to the West End before he collapsed.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is in its early stages. Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.