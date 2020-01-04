Sikhs Angry After Pakistani Supporters Of Boy Who Abducted Sikh Daughter Of Gurdwara Granthi Pelt Stones At Gurdwara Nankana Sahib

SGPC Seeks Immediate Arrest Of Mobsters!

LAHORE —An extremely painful incident for Sikhs has emerged from the roots of Sikhism i.e. Nankana Sahib, where a mob of Muslims today pelted stones towards Gurdwara Janam Asthan Sri Nankana Sahib and shouted highly inflammatory slogans against Sikhs and the Sikhism.

It has come to fore that this mob was being led by the family of Mohammad Hassan, who had abducted Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur in August last year.

In a video, recorded at the site of the protest, the protesters were seen saying that they were against the presence of the Gurdwara there. They even said that they will soon change the name of the place from Nankana Sahib to Ghulaman-e-Mustafa.

“No Sikh will remain in Nankana,” the Muslims present in the mob can be heard saying in the video of this incident.

Meanwhile, the apex Sikh body Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhik Committee has strongly condemned this extremely painful incident.

Expressing concern over the day by day prospering anti-Sikh environment in Pakistan, SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal has asked the Pakistan government to ensure security of Sikhs and take a strict action against this group of mobsters.

“We stand in solidarity with Sikhs living in Pakistan and will not tolerate any kind of ill language against our historic Sikh shrines,” Longowal said while demanding immediate arrest of these mobsters.