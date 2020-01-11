Sikhs Must Unite Against Attacks On Community, Says Takht Jathedar

AMRITSAR – Condemning the violent incidents in Pakistan, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh today called upon the global Sikh community to unite against such assaults.

Over the mob attack on Gurdwara Janam Asthan at Nankana Sahib and the killing of a Sikh youth in Peshawar, Giani Harpreet Singh said such incidents had instilled a sense of insecurity among the Sikh community in Pakistan.

He viewed that Sikhs were not safe on either side of the border. “If in Pakistan, the Sikhs or religious shrines are being targeted, the situation is not very conducive in India too if forceful eviction of Sikhs in Madhya Pradesh and attack on Mangu Matt in Puri and a gurdwara in Shillong is any indication. In the present scenario, Sikhs need to join hands to counter these atrocities, as little justice is expected,” he said.

On mob violence at Jawarlal Nehru University in Delhi, he said it was the worst scenario in a country where students were attacked.

Meanwhile, as an annual feature, tributes were paid to Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh, the assassins of former PM Indira Gandhi at Gurdwara Jhanda Bunga Sahib located at the Golden Temple complex.

After the bhog of akhand path, Giani Harpreet Singh, SGPC chief secretary Dr Roop Singh and SGPC member Bhai Manjit Singh honoured Satwant Singh’s brother Wariam Singh and nephew Baltej Singh.

Meanwhile, Sikh activists, including those of SAD (Amritsar) led by Simranjit Singh Mann and parallel officiating jathedar of Akal Takht Dhian Singh Mand, walked out of the event and separately honoured the two.