Police Hunt For Husband After Indo-Canadian Woman Found Murdered In Brampton

On Thursday, Jan. 16, the missing woman found dead in Brampton was identified as Heeral Patel, a 28-year-old from Toronto. She was reported missing on Saturday, Jan. 11 and was last seen near Islington and Steeles avenues, according to Toronto Police.

TORONTO – An Indo-Canadian woman who had been reported missing has been found dead while the police hunt for her husband.

Heeral Patel, a Toronto woman who was reported missing on Jan. 11, was found dead in Brampton on Monday.

Early Monday night, a body was found in a wooded area near Nexus Avenue and Fogal Road. The death was determined to be suspicious and Peel’s homicide and missing persons bureau was called in to investigate, reported the Brampton Guardian.

Patel’s ex-husband, 36-year-old Rakeshbhai Patel, is considered a suspect in her death. Police are encouraging him to contact a lawyer and arrange to turn himself in.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact homicide and missing persons bureau detectives at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205.