Surrey RCMP Seize Loaded Sawed-Off Shotgun From Suspected Drug Trafficker

SURREY – The Surrey RCMP Gang Enforcement Team has seized a loaded sawed-off shotgun and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking following a search warrant at a residence in Guildford.

On January 29, 2020, Surrey Gang Enforcement Team (SGET) executed a search warrant at a residence in the 14800-block of 107A Avenue, related to an unlawful weapons possession investigation. During the investigation police located and seized a loaded sawed-off shotgun, small amounts of suspected narcotics, along with drug processing and packaging materials consistent with drug trafficking. An 18-year-old Surrey man, was arrested at the residence and later released.

The Surrey Gang Enforcement Team said it is continuing this investigation and no charges had been laid at the time.

“SGET is continuing to be successful at gathering intelligence on the street and converting it into arrests and firearms seizures,” says Staff Sergeant Glenn Atkins. “Often all it takes is one interaction by our officers or one tip from the public to spark an investigation with an outcome that has a significant impact at street level.”

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca quoting file number 2020-13087.