D makes arrest in 2019 homicide Fizul Mohammed

VANCOUVER – Vancouver Police have made an arrest in relation to a 2019 homicide that took the life of 43-year-old Fizul Mohammed.

Mohammed was murdered on November 28, 2019. He was injured in the Downtown Eastside, but police were called to Robson and Denman Street where he was found in medical distress. Mr. Mohammed was taken to hospital, where he died.

Shaikh Hussain a 26-year-old man from Vancouver, has been charged with one count of second degree murder.

Hussain will remain in custody.