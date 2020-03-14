Canadian Eyesight Global Holds Free Eye Clinic At Singh Sabha Gurdwara

SURREY – The Canadian Eyesight Global held a Free Eye Health Clinic at the Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara, Surrey on Sunday March 1, which was inaugurated by Harjit Sajjan, Minister of Defense Canada accompanied by MP Sukh Dhaliwal, MP Ken Hardie and number of VIP’s attended.

Rotary Club of Surrey, Burnaby and New Westminster and dedicated volunteers provided the unstinted support to these Free Eye Health Clinic since 2004.

A dedicated team of Dr. David Neima, MD, FRCS(C) Ophthl. Dr. Alicia Ramirez, OD, Dr. Warren Whitford, Dr. Parmjit Sohal, MD, and dedicated volunteers and a special Guest Sonia Renu, from Nagpur, India and Angad Renu participated.

Over 115 people eyes were screened, free eye drops and Free Optical frames were given to the needy people. People with major eye problems were referred to the specialist eye surgeons and doctors. Hon. Harjit Sajjan appreciated this noble service being provided by Canadian Eyesight Global since 2004 to the community.

Special thanks to Dr. David Neima, MD, Dr. Alicia Ramirez, Dr. Warren Whitford, Dr.Parmjit Sohal, Satwant Ginder Sangha, Rotarian Garry Sass, Gurmel Dhaiwal, Amarjit Sidhu, Vicky Thind, Darshan Mann, Heaven Thind, Saroop Jubbal, Neena Sohal, Tanveer Sohal, Sonia Renu, Angad Renu, Jagnoor Singh, Prabhdeep Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Amandeep Kaur, Roshni Vijay, Raisha Abalos, Erin Abalos, Pami Sandhu, Kathy Lidder, Sonia Renu, Angad Renu and other dedicated volunteers.

Canadian Eyesight Global formerly Project Eyesight India since 1989, organizing Free Eye Camps in rural parts of India to help the needy and helpless people in various parts of rural India. Any one interested sponsoring an Eye Camp in their village in Punjab or any part of India may contact us.

Special thanks to Balbir Singh Nijjar, President and administration of Sri Guru Singh Sabha Society, Surrey and the dedicated volunteers for their support.

APPEAL: Canadian Eyesight Global is in the process of establishing a Charity Eye Hospital in Amritsar, to help the needy and helpless people for restoration of eyesight and prevention of blindness in Punjab. Any one has a property and would like to sell or donate in Amritsar, may contact: Anup S. Jubbal, Canadian Eyesight Global, Phone.(604)582-0579. emal: info@CanadianEyesight.org