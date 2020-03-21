Kirpal Singh Sahota Is New NRI Sabha Punjab Chief

JALANDHAR – With the support of both the Congress and the SAD, US-based NRI Kirpal Singh Sahota was today elected NRI Sabha president.

A total of 363 NRIs cast their votes, of whom 260 voted for Sahota. Former president Jasvir Singh Shergill got 100 votes. Another former chief Pritam Singh Narangpuri, who had backed out at the last moment, got two votes. One vote was declared invalid. As expected, polling remained low at 1.5 per cent.