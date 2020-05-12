Surrey Proclaims May 23rd As Komagata Maru Day

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has proclaim May 23rd as Komagata Maru Day in the City of Surrey. According to Raj Toor of the Komagata Maru Descendants Society, he was notified of this through an email Thursday from City of Surrey Mayor’s office. McCallum read the Proclamation at the May 4 virtual Council meeting. A signed copy of proclamation was emailed to Toor.

PROCLAIMATION READS: “I like to say thank you to the Respected Mayor Mr Doug McCallum and Council for recognizing the Komagata Maru passengers and Proclaim the May 23 2020 komagata Maru day in the City of Surrey behalf of the Descendants of the Komagata Maru society request which was written by me.”