Surrey’s Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Calls Quebec Court’s Turban Ruling Shameful

SURREY – Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara calls the decision by the Supreme Court of Canada to not hear a legitimate argument why Sikh truck drivers should be given an exemption in order to wear their turbans at the Port of Montreal a shameful act.

The Gurdwara said the turban has been a highly debated religious article the last 30 years in Canadian history. This is not just about a piece of clothing or safety, it is about religious freedoms in Canada and human dignity. Asking a baptized Sikh to remove his turban for anything is dehumanizing and stripping them of dignity. No one should be made to feel small.

“We humbly ask that you highlight this topic and help us in educating Canadians about the turbans importance to our faith to better understand why an exemption was asked for,” the Gurdwara said in a press release. “An attack on anyone’s religious freedoms, is an attack on everyone’s religious freedoms.”