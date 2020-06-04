Love Video Games? There Are Other Online Communities To Discover

Now more than ever we’re discovering the myriad ways that people come together and connect online. It seems that every day there is a new online community popping up, allowing people from all around the world to meet in one place and participate in something they love doing. If you’re already well-versed in the language of online gaming, then you can likely testify to the diversity and creativity of online communities for yourself. In the event that you’re looking to expand your horizons and see what else the internet has to offer in terms of engaging online communities, read on to learn a bit more about some of the most dynamic realms of internet society.

Gambling and online casinos

A community that has really come into its own over the last few years, the market for online gambling has never been stronger and had more to offer. Even if you’ve never done much gambling in a real life casino, there are all sorts of helpful guides and tutorials to help you get your feet wet and learn what sort of games might be for. To get started risk free, you can explore the casino online from the Mansion Group family and try out a bunch of different games. The forums and chat groups are super helpful and now that more casinos are incorporating an interactive element into their setup, you can even make friends while you play.

Online book clubs

Let’s face it, we would all do well to up our reading habits a little bit. Thankfully, with the popularization of Goodreads.com and other book sharing services, it has never been easier to get tailored recommendations for which books to read and to find people to discuss with after the fact. These communities are also super helpful if you sometimes struggle to find the motivation to read. By providing some structure to the activity and knowing that you have an online book club meeting to look forward to, the whole experience will be more fulfilling and easier to incorporate into your weekly schedule. In the event that you can’t find a book club that suits you, you can always start your own!

Online fitness communities

Similarly, if you’re looking to start working out at home but at a loss of where to start, check out some of the great online health and wellness communities. Whether you’re a professional athlete or having seen the inside of a gym in decades, you’ll find something that is suited to your fitness level and your overall approach to exercise. In addition to providing all sorts of fun and varied ways to incorporate a little more movement into your day to day schedule, these communities also serve as a great source of motivation and inspiration. You can share your progress in a group setting and get support and feedback from fellow members. It’s a great way to meet new people and bond over the fact that you’re doing something positive for yourself.

Image via https://techcrunch.com/2018/03/14/classpass-live-launches-offering-on-demand-workouts-from-home/

Online pet clubs

This one is a little more specific, but pet owners won’t need any explanation as to why this could be a super rewarding online community to be part of. Although you may think of your furry companion as another member of the family, your friends and followers might be getting sick of the endless stream of pics you’re inclined to post (no matter how cute they might be). An online pet group will not only give you access to a community of like minded people with whom you can share pictures and videos, but will also give you access to focused question forums where you can ask questions and discuss tactics for keeping your pet happy and healthy.