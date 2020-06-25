Philanthropist David Sidoo Stripped Of Order Of BC

Well known Indo-Canadian philanthropist and businessman David Sidoo’s membership in the Order of British Columbia was terminated last Friday following his troubles in the US with the College admissions scandal.

VICTORIA – Well known Indo-Canadian philanthropist and businessman David Sidoo’s membership in the Order of British Columbia was terminated last Friday following his troubles in the US with the College admissions scandal.

Sidoo pleaded guilty in a plea deal recently and is expected to be sentenced soon. He was fined $250,000 and most likely will serve 90 days in jail as part of the plea deal.

BC government said in a press release that Provincial Symbols and Honours Act governs nominations, appointments, resignations and terminations in the Order of B.C., the province’s highest honour. According to the act, the chancellor of the Order may terminate a person’s membership on the recommendation of the advisory council and with the approval of the executive council. This process is initiated when a member of the Order is convicted of a criminal offence or when their conduct undermines the credibility and integrity of the Order.

Sidoo was appointed to the Order of B.C. on July 26, 2016. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in a U.S. federal court on March 13, 2020.

Supporters of Sidoo think the Order should not have been rescinded as he is deserving for the award. “Everyone makes mistakes and he’s paying a great price for it. But David worked hard to build his reputation and has done a lot of good in the Vancouver community, everything from breakfast program for school kids to donating to numerous worthy causes. Despite his shortcomings, he is deserving of the honour,” said one supporter.

Some of Sidoo’s supporters also pointed to a number of Order recipients who have been convicted of crime including Premiers Bill Bennett and Gordon Campbell.