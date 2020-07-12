LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT: Nanak Foods Proprietor Releases Book On Being An Adoptive Mother

SURREY – Nanak Foods Proprietor Raj Arneja says her joy to motherhood is her most fulfilling life experience.

Her journey, which she described in her just released book Love at first sight: A Mother’s Journey to Adoption, is filled with emotions and strife, after traveling thousands of miles from Canada to India which led her to happiness beyond her own expectations.

Arneja, the Director of Corporate Engagement and Philanthropy at Nanak Foods, chronicles her journey to adopting her two beautiful children Kabir and Kirti. The book promises to inspire readers to never give up hope, no matter what life throws at you.

In her book, Arneja describes the challenges she faced in the 1990’s while trying to adopt her now grown up children. The stigma surrounding adoption in the South Asian community gave her a reason to pen her story, share her experiences and inspire people to take a chance on life and parenthood.

“Like most people, I have faced many challenges in life. Not being able to conceive was heartbreaking at first and I longed to feel the love and joy of a baby. While I felt the sadness, I was also not ready to give up,” says Arneja. “I knew I would love and experience it all through adoption. With a strong will and stronger love for children, I adopted my two kids. Every day since then has been a blessing. It has been the best decision of my life.”

Dr. Bal Pawa, Co-Founder Westcoast Women’s Clinic, Author of The Mind-Body Cure and TedX Speaker, says she found the book ‘compelling’. “This book highlights the power of love: unconditional, expansive, and infinite. Raj’s incredible perseverance and unwavering faith in a higher purpose fuel her maternal instinct to never give up. Heart-wrenching emotions are illustrated in the trials and tribulations of IVF treatments, cultural expectations, and navigating unknown waters of overseas adoptions. I especially loved her explanation of adoption to her child, “you came from my heart.” This unforgettable reframing of biology should certainly inspire more couples to adopt.”

Arneja has always believed that giving birth to a child is not the only thing that makes a woman a mother. It is the unconditional love you have for your child that makes you one. Love at First Sight – A Mother’s Journey to Adoption will inspire young mothers and aspiring parents exploring the option to adopt a child.

Arneja loves her children more than anyone in the world and she hopes that her book will inspire more people to adopt, or diminish the stigma surrounding adoption. People who have read Raj’s book have found it to be of wise council.

“I hope my chosen path and my struggles can help someone find their way to undying love, just as I have with my children,” she says.

About Raj Arneja

Born into an immigrant family and raised in New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada, Raj’s childhood memories are full of colourful stories of supporting family and friends as they settled into their new country and adjusted to new customs and traditions. Raj works hard at building relationships within the community through her work at Nanak Foods. She directs the company’s philanthropic initiatives, including strategy, programming, and partnership development, and the day-to-day operation of all corporate contributions. Raj also sits on various boards, where she adds value through her skills and experience. She is a well-known entity in the South Asian community in the Vancouver area.