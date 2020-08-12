I am Punjabi

The genes in me,

poets they be,

write they do like Vir Singh.

The genes in me,

musicians they be,

sing they do like Mardana Ji.

The genes in me,

warriors they be,

fight they do like Jassa Singh.

The genes in me,

thinkers they be,

think they do like Bhai Mani.

The genes in me,

kind they be,

kind like Kanhaiya Singh.

The genes in me,

mystical they be,

supernatural like Baba Nand Ji.

The genes in me,

builders they be,

architects like Ranjit Singh.

The genes in me,

hymns they be,

written by Satta Doom Ji.

By Mike Bhangu

Mike Bhangu is a Philosopher,

Author, Actor, and Politician.